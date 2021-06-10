ATN One Day Volume Reaches $301,267.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One ATN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $301,267.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATN has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00062289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.86 or 0.00837474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.70 or 0.08361061 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN (ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.