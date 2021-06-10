Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Down to $27.93

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $26.76. Atomera shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 2,745 shares trading hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Atomera in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $575.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.40.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 4.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 66.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the first quarter worth $33,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

