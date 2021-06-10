Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.09. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 94,899 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $476.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.19.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.
About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
