Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.09. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 94,899 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $476.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 418,320 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

