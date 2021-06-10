AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 58,662 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 1.09% of AtriCure worth $32,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 683.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $41,812,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $24,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.