aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.83. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 245,105 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.04.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

