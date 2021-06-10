Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-61.05 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on JG. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JG opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $399.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 42.25% and a negative net margin of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Mobile will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

