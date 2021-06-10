Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) Insider Purchases A$17,000.00 in Stock

Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) insider Benjamin Jarvis bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($12,142.86).
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71.
Austral Gold Company Profile
See Also: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Austral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.