Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) Insider Purchases A$17,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) insider Benjamin Jarvis bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($12,142.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71.

Austral Gold Company Profile

Austral Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Guanaco/Amancaya gold and silver mine located to the southeast of Antofagasta in Northern Chile. The company also holds a 100% interest in the PingÃ¼ino project situated in Santa Cruz and Casposo mine located in San Juan, Argentina, In addition, it owns 26.46% interest in the Rawhide mine located in Nevada, the United States; and a portfolio of exploration projects situated in the Paleocene Belt, Chile.

