Auto (AUTO) Market Cap Achieves $16.08 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Auto has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for $1,101.04 or 0.03010403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00023680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00844588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00089221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.68 or 0.08464055 BTC.

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.