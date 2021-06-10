Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.23

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 73273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

