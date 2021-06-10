Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

