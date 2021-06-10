Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

