AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.62. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$43.46, with a volume of 151,347 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.52 million. Equities analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

