Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.81% of Autoliv worth $308,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

ALV stock opened at $103.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

