Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $199.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

