Autonio Market Cap Reaches $8.68 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $334,594.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00183443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00198747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.53 or 0.01308597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,795.85 or 1.00413331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,258,209 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

