AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 139.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 118.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,386.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,454.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,074.45 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,471 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

