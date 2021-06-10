AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,513 ($45.90). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,489 ($45.58), with a volume of 141,122 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,224.29 ($55.19).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The firm has a market cap of £10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,506.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is presently 345.13%.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Peter Herweck purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, for a total transaction of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

About AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.