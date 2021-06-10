Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.30. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 790,196 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASM shares. TheStreet lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 103.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,500,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.