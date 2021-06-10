Avis Darzins Buys 1,425 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

MSLH stock opened at GBX 684.50 ($8.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 579.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. Marshalls plc has a twelve month low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 724.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSLH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

