Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Reaches $236.88 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $236.88 million and approximately $21.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00010754 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00063778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00856356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00089700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.92 or 0.08519263 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.