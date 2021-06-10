Axis DeFi Price Tops $0.85 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $151,611.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.62 or 0.00844109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00089323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.28 or 0.08498247 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

