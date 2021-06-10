Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $3,072,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,574.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $161,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,708 shares of company stock worth $12,951,920 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $148.05 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -170.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

