Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen Sells 33,333 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AXNX traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,748. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Axonics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,450,000 after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,421,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after acquiring an additional 536,615 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after acquiring an additional 287,296 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

