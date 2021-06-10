Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells $60,230.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $60,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88.

Shares of AXNX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 295,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

