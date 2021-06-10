AXPR (AXPR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51,312.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $51,312.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

