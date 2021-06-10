Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

AXSM stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,167,000 after purchasing an additional 341,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,329,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

