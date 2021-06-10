Azuki (AZUKI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,951.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $44,951.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00062553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00186435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00199774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.01324537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.67 or 1.00124333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars.

