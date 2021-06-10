Azuki Price Hits $0.26 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $75,078.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00199251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00202000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.70 or 0.01314212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,584.24 or 1.00250337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

