Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 2,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 328,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

A number of analysts have commented on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $994.71 million, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 88,032 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 110,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

