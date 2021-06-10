Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 300.90 ($3.93). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 296.60 ($3.88), with a volume of 1,179,407 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 460.33 ($6.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.46.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

