Badger DAO Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $128.93 million and $14.01 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.51 or 0.00036823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.41 or 0.00854376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.51 or 0.08506600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089223 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,544,863 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.