Balancer (BAL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $29.61 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Balancer has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.32 or 0.00067532 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $175.80 million and $29.61 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.98 or 0.00864177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00047262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.72 or 0.08513430 BTC.

About Balancer

BAL is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

