Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 5.4% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.01. 1,231,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,850,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $360.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

