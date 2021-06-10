Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.11

Shares of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 1212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCMXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

