Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,306 ($17.06). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.98), with a volume of 56,527 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,154.48.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

