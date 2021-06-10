Bank7 Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Bank7 stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

