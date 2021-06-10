Bao Finance Market Capitalization Tops $14.91 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00062457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00183281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00198550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.27 or 0.01308495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,716.94 or 0.99826904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

