Barclays Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €161.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €161.00 ($189.41) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WCH. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €135.55 ($159.47).

Shares of WCH opened at €134.40 ($158.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €129.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a 52 week high of €142.00 ($167.06).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

