Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Bark & Co has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.