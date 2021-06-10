Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.
B traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
