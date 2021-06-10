Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

B traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

