Base Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004431 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $26,778.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.18 or 0.00846170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.79 or 0.08477935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00088948 BTC.

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 996,677 coins and its circulating supply is 698,077 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

