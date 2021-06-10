Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$1.04. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 60,306 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$55.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

