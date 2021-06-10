Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $63.04 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Beam has a market capitalization of $63.04 million and approximately $37.00 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,001,120 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

