Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 207.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEAM. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.01. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. Equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

