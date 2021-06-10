BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $59.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00096102 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

