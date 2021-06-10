Beefy.Finance Hits Market Cap of $71.47 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $71.47 million and $6.84 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $992.59 or 0.02748381 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00038596 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00241883 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

