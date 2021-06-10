Bellevue Group AG Acquires 186,902 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 603,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,902 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.45% of Legend Biotech worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 890,832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,851,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,141,000 after acquiring an additional 783,383 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 36.0% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at $24,523,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 38.6% during the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.25.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

