Bellevue Group AG Acquires 9,203 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.91% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 96.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRHC stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,695 shares of company stock worth $1,729,834. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

