Bellevue Group AG Acquires New Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

