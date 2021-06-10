Bellevue Group AG Acquires New Stake in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.10% of 111 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in 111 by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 111 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 116,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 111 by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $9.26 on Thursday. 111, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $765.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.82.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%. The business had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on 111 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

