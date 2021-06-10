Bellevue Group AG Acquires New Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 468,885 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,462,000. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.16% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,639,000 after acquiring an additional 970,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,746.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,730 shares of company stock valued at $19,051,616 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

